Appeal for sightings of vehicle, Maniototo

Central Otago Police investigating a burglary in Alexandra yesterday are seeking the public’s help to locate a related vehicle.

After the burglary on Saturday 3 January, a first stolen vehicle was dumped near Ōmakau.

A second vehicle, a white Holden Colorado ute, was stolen from Ōmakau about 1pm – and it is this vehicle Police are seeking.

A trailer, and the ute owner’s dogs, were with the ute at the time it was stolen.

The trailer has been found, but the ute and dogs have not yet been located.

If you have witnessed the incident, have knowledge of the ute or dogs’ whereabouts, or have dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage in the Maniototo area that can assist, please get in touch.

Contact Police through 105 either online or over the phone using reference number 260103/4368.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

