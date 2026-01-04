SH3 blocked after Waikato crash leaves two with serious injuries

By
MIL OSI
-
0
2

Source: Radio New Zealand

A serious crash has closed State Highway 3/Ōhaupō Road where it intersects with Ryburn Road. Pretoria Gordon / RNZ

Emergency services have responded to the scene of a serious crash that has closed State Highway 3/Ōhaupō Road where it intersects with Ryburn Road in Waikato.

Police said a two-vehicle crash was reported about 9.15am on Sunday.

“Initial indications are that two people have serious injuries.”

Diversions are in place and delays are expected as emergency services work at the scene.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

