Appeal for information, Champagne Gully campsite

Police investigating an assault are seeking information from the public.

A fight occurred at the Champagne Gully camping area about 10pm on Friday 2 January.

One man,33, has been charged with assaulting three people and is due to apear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was at the campsite who has witnessed the incident, or who has information or footage.

Contact Police through 105 either online or over the phone using reference number 260103/2900.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

