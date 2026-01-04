Live: Worldwatch special on US attack on Venezuela

Source: Radio New Zealand

This combination of pictures created on August 08, 2025 shows Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro (L) in Caracas on January 10, 2025, and US President Donald Trump (R) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 15, 2025. Powerful explosions, resembling aircraft flyovers, were heard blasting in Caracas on January 3, 2026 at around 2:00 am (0600 GMT), an AFP journalist reported. The sounds of explosions come as US President Donald Trump, who has deployed a large navy armada in the Caribbean with a stated mission of combatting drug trafficking, raised the possibility of ground strikes against Venezuela. JUAN BARRETO / AFP

RNZ presents a special edition of Worldwatch, airing after the midday news from about 12.10pm – listen live in the player above.

On Saturday, the US attacked the Venezuelan capital Caracas and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, citing alleged drug offences.

US President Donald Trump said in the meantime, the US would “run” the South American nation, which has some of the world’s largest oil reserves.

The New Zealand government has expressed concern, calling on all parties to respect and follow international law, while the United Nations has called an emergency meeting for Monday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz

