Live: Worldwatch special on US attack on Venezuela

Source: Radio New Zealand

JUAN BARRETO / AFP

RNZ presents a special edition of Worldwatch, airing after the midday news from about 12.10pm – listen live in the player above.

On Saturday, the US attacked the Venezuelan capital Caracas and captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, citing alleged drug offences.

US President Donald Trump said in the meantime, the US would “run” the South American nation, which has some of the world’s largest oil reserves.

The New Zealand government has expressed concern, calling on all parties to respect and follow international law, while the United Nations has called an emergency meeting for Monday.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand