Multiple injured after Northland crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police / Supplied

Motorists travelling between Northland and Auckland faced long delays on Saturday afternoon after a crash closed the main highway.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 12.45pm on Saturday.

Several people were injured, after a ute and truck collided on State Highway 1 at Brynderwyn, between Whangārei and Wellsford.

Two helicopters and two ambulances helped to take the four injured to hospital, where two are in a critical condition.

SH1 was closed between SH12 and Waipu Gorge Rd, but has since been reopened.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand