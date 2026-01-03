Large tree falls on house in Auckland suburb during thunderstorm

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Fire and Emergency says a large tree has fallen onto a home on Auckland’s North Shore during a sudden thunderstorm.

Emergency services were called to the suburb of Hillcrest shortly after 5pm.

A FENZ spokesperson said the tree fell across a road and onto the corner of the building.

They said there a no reports of injuries and the tree has been cleared from the road.

MetService issued a range of severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for parts of the Upper North Island on Saturday afternoon.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand