Motorists in Gisborne urged to avoid non-essential travel due to heavy rain

Source: Radio New Zealand

mrtwister/123RF

Police are urging motorists in the Gisborne area to avoid non-essential travel due to heavy rain and surface flooding in the region.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place from Tolaga Bay to Gisborne and up to 170mm of rain is expected about the wider Gisborne region – ahead of 10am Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson said several roads had been closed and there are multiple reports of surface flooding.

Police are asking drivers who must travel to use extreme care – drive to the conditions – and respect road closures.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand