Weather: Dozens evacuated as heavy rain hits East Coast

Eighty evacuees are spending the night at Tolaga Bay Area School, which has been opened as a Civil Defence base because of heavy flooding in Tai Rāwhiti.

Surface flooding, slips and downed trees have led to the closure of State Highway 35 between Wainui Beach and Tolaga Bay.

Ūawa deputy Civil Defence officer Nori Parata told RNZ the rain had been pretty torrential.

“We had to open up the base because there are a number of travellers that had got caught with the road closure, and also didn’t have appropriate vehicles for that kind of situation.

“But equally we also had the holiday camp [at Tolaga Bay] needed to evacuate people that were camping in tents down there.

“So I think we’ve got about 80 people in our gym between the travellers and the campers.”

Parata said there were plenty of mattresses in the school gym for evacuees and anyone caught out by the flooding, and the Civil Defence base was well-equipped with kai and other supplies.

“We’re set up to cater in these emergencies. This is not our first rodeo.”

Parata said the Tolaga Bay Holiday Park had just reopened this season after recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle three years ago.

On social media, Civil Defence said the wharf bridge was “underwater and dangerous”.

“Do not go near it or try to cross. Please stay home, stay off the roads, and keep yourself safe.”

MetService lifted the thunderstorm warning for the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay areas just before 9.30pm.

“Severe thunderstorms have eased, however a few thunderstorms are still expected this evening bringing localised heavy rain.”

