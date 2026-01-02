Police investigate deaths of two people, Pukehina

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson:

Police are investigating the deaths of two people at an address on Old Coach Road in Pukehina.

Around 3pm yesterday [Thursday 1 January], Police were notified of a woman that had sadly died at an address on Old Coach Road, Pukehina.

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to the woman’s death.

The 50-year-old man was taken into custody yesterday afternoon and is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today, charged with assault on a person in a family relationship.

Early this morning, around 2.10am, Police were made aware of a man who had been found deceased in another house on the same property. At this stage, his death is being treated as unexplained.

Scene examinations will continue to take place throughout the day to help determine what exactly has occurred, and Police are not ruling out any further arrests or charges.

Two post-mortems will also take place in due cause.

Police would like to speak with anyone who has information about what has happened, or who may have visited the Old Coach Road address between 7pm Wednesday 31 December 2025 and 3am Friday 2 January 2026.

If you can help, please make a report through 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number: 260101/9901.

