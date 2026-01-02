ManageMyHealth data breach concerning, but no clinical impact – Health Minister

Source: Radio New Zealand

The Health Minister has described the breach of private health records as concerning, but says there’s no clinical impact on patient care as a result.

The country’s largest patient information portal, ManageMyHealth, confirmed on Wednesday it had identified a cyber security incident involving “unauthorised access” to its platform.

Roughly 1.8 million people are registered on the ManageMyHealth portal. The company said between six and seven percent may be affected.

A cyber crime group claiming to have the data was demanding $60,000 ransom by 15 January.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said government agencies were working with ManageMyHealth to fully understand the scope of the breach and to protect the privacy of patients.

“This is a concerning breach of patient data and Health NZ is working closely with ManageMyHealth to ensure it is being appropriately addressed,” he said.

“At this stage, there is no evidence any Health NZ systems, including My Health Account, have been compromised as ManageMyHealth has separate systems.”

Brown was expecting a co-ordinated and robust response.

“I expect ManageMyHealth will continue to keep the public informed as more verified information becomes available and will put appropriate measures in place to ensure patient safety and privacy are protected and given the highest priority.”

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has said it will help ManageMyHealth to notify those affected by the breach.

“Given the highly sensitive nature of health information, we will be working closely with them as they step through the complex process of notifying affected individuals,” a spokesperson said.

“Our initial focus in this situation is to support [ManageMyHealth], and it is too early to anticipate what if any further action [the Office of the Privacy Commissioner] might take.”

But Labour Party health spokesperson Dr Ayesha Verrall said users had every right to be concerned over the breach.

She said ManageMyHealth users should have been contacted directly much sooner.

