Police probe two deaths on same property, in different houses

An investigation is underway after two people died at an address in a Bay of Plenty township.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said officers were called to a house on Old Coach Road in Pukehina about 3pm on Thursday as a woman had died.

In the early hours of Friday morning, police were called back to the same property where a man has been found dead in a separate house.

On Thursday, a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in relation to the woman’s death.

He was taken into custody as is due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Friday, charged with assault on a person in a family relationship.

Meanwhile, the man’s death was being treated as unexplained.

Wilson said scene examinations were being conducted to work out exactly what has happened.

He said police were not ruling out further arrests or charges.

Post-mortems for both the woman and the man would take place.

“Police would like to speak with anyone who has information about what has happened, or who may have visited the Old Coach Road address between 7pm Wednesday 31 December 2025 and 3am Friday 2 January 2026.

“If you can help, please make a report through 105, either online or over the phone, and reference file number: 260101/9901.”

