Tairāwhiti Police reflect on busy New Year period

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Inspector Danny Kirk, Tairāwhiti Area Commander:

It’s been a particularly busy time for Tairāwhiti Police over the last few days.

With the annual Rhythm and Vines Music Festival attracting thousands, reports of anti-social road user events planned in the area and New Year celebrations across the region, mixed in with heavy rain.

Festival goers braved the wet weather and overall, their behaviour was good. There were four arrests for supplying drugs and breaches of bail, possession of an offensive weapon and behaving threateningly.

Meanwhile in Mahia there was one arrest on New Year’s Eve for breaching bail. Some formal warnings and infringements were given for breaches of the liquor ban and there were a few minor driving offences.

In the last week approximately 12,000 drivers have been breath tested across Tairāwhiti from Wairoa and Mahia to Gisborne and the East Coast. In total, 25 drivers were either issued infringement notices or charged with drink driving.

With planned gatherings by groups linked to anti-social road behaviour in the Gisborne area, the Police Eagle helicopter was deployed to the area, providing aerial support and rapid response capability across the region.

There were no significant issues arising from anti-social road users, whose plans for large gathering were successfully thwarted by Police.

As part of the operation there was one arrest for breach of bail and multiple infringement notices issues for various offences. A vehicle was issued with a non-operation order, while two others were impounded. One person was charged with driving related offences and has been summoned to appear in the Gisborne District Court.

Police will continue to have an increased presence across the Tairāwhiti region, especially holiday hotspots, monitoring and ready to respond to unlawful activity as it arises.

