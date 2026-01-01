Sport in 2025: The shocks, scandals and sagas

Source: Radio New Zealand

Sport is far more than just what happens on the court, pitch, field or canvas. The biggest stories often involve controversy completely away from the game.

Jonty Dine takes a look back at at the most dramatic headlines in sport in 2025.

Photosport

Agar throttles journo

What happened in Vegas made headlines back home when Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar looked to settle an old score with an English journalist, grabbing John Davidson by the throat in the media room during his sides opening round loss to the Raiders. Agar was served a three-game suspension, and a $10,000 fine.

Mascot shoves child

The Rabbitohs beloved mascot Reggie the Rabbit dramatically defied his character when he made the hare-brained decision to lash out at a nine-year-old fan who was pestering him during an NRL game in Sydney. The 81-year-old man beneath the suit was forced to apologise for the incident which was caught on camera.

RunIt debuts in Auckland

A neurologist’s nightmare, the collision craze emigrated to Aotearoa from across the ditch and quickly made horrifying impact. Several clips went viral showing two men thundering into each other at full speed, with one inevitably losing the contact and often his consciousness. A debate which started as freedom vs safety became incredibly serious after a teenager died emulating the game with friends.

CEO steals boys hat

Entitlement incarnate. Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek was rightfully slammed online after going viral for unceremoniously snatching a signed cap out of the hands of a child at the US Tennis Open. His later apology, in which he said he believed the cap was intended for him, just further demonstrated his privilege.

Cheese embroiled in scandal

Kiwi hooker Brandon Smith became the centre of controversy after text messages were leaked showing he had provided inside betting information to his mates, while sorting another group of friends and fellow league players with an 8-ball of cocaine. Smith has pleaded not guilty and is yet to make a statement on the matter.

Caleb Clark flees from police

The All Black winger’s public image took a dive in 2025 after details emerged of the young star evading police on his motorbike while being clocked going 110km in a 50km zone. Clarke plead guilty and was discharged without conviction on the same day he was named in the All Blacks squad for the series against France.

‘No class, no education’

An ugly tirade by Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko aimed at American Taylor Townsend following their match at the US Open. Fellow black tennis star Naomi Osaka condemned Ostapenko’s comments as racist and Ostapenko’s apology didn’t exactly help to quash those allegations.

Sex toys thrown on court

A disturbing trend in US sport emerged in 2025, as on at least three occasions, sex toys were thrown on court at WNBA games, one even striking a player.

Moana’s roster reset

In one brutal foul swoop, Moana management crossed out 15 names from their 2025 roster, taking the gloss off what was their best season to date in which they finally forged meaningful connections with their growing fanbase and found a home on the North Shore.

Crocs in river for Olympics

The most Australian story of the year, canoeists at the 2032 Olympics are set to contest with both fellow competitors and crocodiles in their quest for gold, with the Fitzroy River, home to many of the reptiles, approved as the events venue.

