Update: Appeal for information following cries for help at Whare Flat

A search and rescue operation has concluded at Whare Flat, Dunedin, following a report of a person calling for help.

About 9.30am today, Police received a call from someone walking the Mackie Dackie track, who could hear a person yelling for help but could not locate where the voice was coming from. A Search and Rescue operation was launched, however searchers have been stood down, after finding no sign of a person or people in distress.

Sergeant Matt Sheat of Otago Coastal Search and Rescue said enquiries have established the voices likely came from a nearby address, though officers found no sign of trouble and no further Police action was required.

“We want to thank the members of the public who called Police, they did the right thing by raising the alarm as quick as they did.”

