Road blocked, Gibbston Highway/SH 6, Queenstown

Gibbston Highway/State Highway 6, Roaring Meg, Queenstown, is down to one lane following a crash this morning.

Police were called to the three-vehicle crash, between Waitiri Road and Kawarau Gorge Road, around 10.30am.

Initial indicators are that there has been minor-moderate injuries.

The road is expected to remain partially blocked for some time, while emergency services are working at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

