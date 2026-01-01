Auckland FC determined to avenge earlier loss to Newcastle

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland FC are out for revenge.

The A-League leaders host the ninth placed Jets to kick off 2026 and they’re confident they can start the New Year on a winning note and get one back over Newcastle at Mt Smart Stadium.

Auckland suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Jets at a sodden Mt Smart in November, just the third time in 19 games that the hosts had been beaten at home.

Assistant coach Danny Hay was asked if revenge had been a theme for the side this week.

“It has to be,” Hay said. “We know we owe them one, after them being the only team that beat us. We don’t like losing games and we particularly don’t like losing games at home.”

Newcastle have had four wins and six defeats this season.

Hay said Auckland FC were caught off guard by the Jets last time around.

“We don’t think we prepared as well mentally as we usually do and the boys were just a little bit off,” Hay said.

“There were probably a few factors in that. The deluge in the second half, with half a metre of rain didn’t help. But they’re are a very good team, they deserved to win and were the better side.”

Newcastle have conceded a league-high 22 goals, though they have also scored a league-high 20 themselves.

Hay said Auckland will have to be robust on defence and accurate with their passing to negate the Jet’s threats.

“We know when we are in possession, they are a very dangerous team.

“They counter, they have a lot of pace, so we need to make sure our rest defence is spot on. That has been a focus in our buildup.”

Auckland FC should have a fully fit squad for the match and Hay said they were determined to start 2026 on the right note.

“We want to win,” Hay said. “We want to pick up three points, with the run that we are on and we know we have a big crowd turning up. New Year’s day, the sun’s going to be shining and it should be a great atmosphere.”

