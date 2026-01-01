‘Well behaved’: Police, St John report quiet night as Kiwis celebrate New Year

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Robert Smith

Wet weather in parts of the country seem to have dampened New Year celebrations with both police and St John reporting relatively quiet nights.

The ambulance service responded to 177 incidents between 10pm and 3am – around 40 percent down on previous years, and similar to a busy Saturday night.

Deputy chief executive of ambulance operations Dan Ohs told RNZ the workload was busiest across the Western Bay of Plenty and Auckland areas.

“Unfortunately, overnight we have had some reports of our staff being abused at call-outs, including one significant incident in Auckland where our staff were quite significantly abused.

“One of the other trends that we have noted over the last week has been issues and challenges involving people taking synthetic cannabis, particularly in Auckland. And we’re reminding everyone that you need to be particularly cautious when taking any form of drug and please, when our ambulance people get there, ensure that you’ve disclosed to them what you have taken.”

Meanwhile, police said crowds were largely well-behaved during their New Year celebrations and there were no significant issues.

In Auckland city eight arrests were made, while there were large numbers of people in Omaha’s surf club area but no arrests.

In Whangamatā, police said the crowd was “larger than last year” with up to 4000 people at any one time in Williamson Park.

“The crowd was generally well-behaved and in good spirits. Some liquor ban infringements issued (although fewer than last year) and 12 people were arrested (again, fewer than last year).”

Raglan saw people mostly well-behaved, but fireworks were allegedly fired into crows at Mount Maunganaui, although no injuries were reported. A total of 17 arrests were made in the Western Bay of Plenty area for disorder/fighting.

In Tai Rāwhiti, police said plans for large gatherings by anti-social road users were “successfully thwarted by police”. No issues were reported at the Rhythm and Vines festival.

In Queenstown, police were happy with the behaviour of large crowds in the town, with just one arrest being made.

“A 19-year-old man who punched and broke a shop window. He has been charged with wilful damage and is scheduled to appear in Queenstown District Court on 5 January.”

A 29-year-old man was arrested at a bar in Wanakā for “disorderly behaviour and assaulting police”.

Nelson saw no arrests with “good behaviour all around”.

At the Twisted Frequency festival in Takaka, police helped evacuate up to 100 people to Takaka Hall as the local river was rising rapidly and some parts of the festival area began to flood.

In Christchurch, there were a “few minor incidents” at Rolling Meadows festival – including trespass, disorder and assaults.

“No significant disorder or incidents at Rhythm & Alps.”

Finally in Dunedin, police said there were two arrests made – one was a 40-year-old man for assault in a family relationship and the other was a 35-yea-old man for breach of bail, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

“Good natured crowd in the Octagon, no issues throughout the evening and pleased with the crowd’s behaviour.”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand