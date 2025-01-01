Person found dead on Kaipara Coast Highway, north of Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

One person has been found dead on Kaipara Coast Highway, north of Auckland.

Police had earlier asked motorists to avoid the village of Makarau after an “incident”.

In a statement, police said officers were called to the scene about 5.20am this morning “where a person was found deceased on the road”.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the circumstances are underway.”

Police said a scene examination was being carried out and the road would remain closed.

Cordons were in place at the West Coast Road intersection and the Makarau Road intersection.

“The public is advised to avoid the area, and motorists should take alternative routes.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand