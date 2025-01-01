New year, new start for vocational education

Source: New Zealand Government

Today marks a major step forward for vocational education in New Zealand, with ten regionally governed polytechnics and eight new Industry Skills Boards officially beginning operation, Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds says.

“Today is more than the start of a new year, it is the start of a stronger, more responsive vocational education system – one that is fixing the basics and building the future,” Ms Simmonds says.

“We promised to return decision-making to regions and industry, and from today that promise becomes reality.”

The ten re-established polytechnics, Ara, EIT, NMIT, SIT, Toi Ohomai, Wintec, Unitec and MIT, Otago Polytechnic, UCOL and The Open Polytechnic, now hold responsibility for local training decisions once again.

“Communities know their own needs, and these polytechnics and their Councils will now be able to respond with the agility and accountability that was lost under the previous centralised model,” Ms Simmonds says.

The Open Polytechnic is the anchor for the new federation, supporting shared programmes and more efficient delivery. The four remaining polytechnics NorthTec, WITT, Whitireia and WelTec, and Tai Poutini are still operating under the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST, formerly Te Pūkenga) for the start of 2026 until decisions are made on their future models.

At the same time, eight new Industry Skills Boards (ISBs) have taken their place at the centre of work-based learning. Covering sectors from construction, food and fibre, and infrastructure to health, services and technology, the ISBs will set standards, endorse programmes, and manage work-based training during a two-year transition.

“Industry knows the skills it needs, and these Boards will ensure apprentices and trainees gain qualifications that employers trust,” Ms Simmonds says.

“Whether people train on campus or on the job, their learning will now be closely aligned to real employment opportunities.”

“This is a practical, future-focused reset. We’re rebuilding a system that delivers real skills, real jobs, and real value. Today marks an important new beginning for learners, industry, employers, and regional New Zealand.”

