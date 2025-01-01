One dead following crash on State Highway 26 in Waikato

Source: Radio New Zealand

A person has died following a crash in Waikato’s Hauraki District.

Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 26 and Cadman Road in Tirohia at around 12.40am this morning.

The sole occupant of the single vehicle crash died at the scene.

The road was closed as a result of the crash but will reopen once other agencies have finished working at the scene.

As of 7am on 1 January, the holiday road toll stands at five.

