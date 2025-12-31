Teishallia Te Paea homicide – further appeal for information

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Detective Inspector Martin James, Eastern District Manager Criminal Investigations:

Police continue to make enquiries into the death of Teishallia Te Paea and are seeking assistance from the public.

Investigators would like to speak with the three males who, together, visited Teishallia’s Kotuku Street address during August or September 2025.

Police are also interested in speaking with another individual who arrived at the address in a dark-coloured van or similar vehicle during that same time period.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 251029/3817.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

