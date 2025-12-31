One dead in early morning Waikato crash

Source: Radio New Zealand
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Waikato early this morning.
The police were called to the intersection of Orini Road and McConnell Road in Orini around 12:30am.
The sole occupant of the car was found dead at the scene.
Orini Road was closed overnight between Rutherford Road and Tenfoot Road, while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.
The police enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand