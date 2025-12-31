Eight Pasifika recipients in New Year Honours

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport / Brett Phibbs

The New Year 2026 Honours List for Aotearoa includes eight Pasifika recipients this year.

Leading the accolades for the Member of The New Zealand Order of Merit MNZM is All Blacks great Saveatama Eroni Clarke for services to the Pacific community and rugby.

He is recognised for his continuing services to rugby, Pacific leadership and mental health services.

“This is such a humbling moment for me to even accept an award like this I mean it’s something that we’ve been handled the mantle from our previous generations to take on and run with it,” Saveatama said.

He said he is grateful for the acknowledgement and owes it all to his family especially his wife Siala.

“She’s been my right arm, she’s been my strength and my children have been the source of my motivation and my focus and for me I live and breathe them,” Saveatama said.

Also receiving the MNZM are Mrs Mokafetu Smith for Services to Pacific Art and Jade Carlo Farrar for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community.

“For me it’s an acknowledgement that there is amazing insight, talent and skill within the disability community we have a lot to offer and we can have a positive impact on the future, that’s what it means to me,” an emotional Jade Carlo Farrar said.

The fourth recipient for the MNZM is Professor Tracie Mafile’o from Palmerston North who was recognised for contributions to Pacific and tertiary education.

“This is an encouragement I think to keep me going, it’s an affirmation of the work not only that I do but that others do in the space of working with and for our Pasifika spaces and community,” Professor Mafile’o said.

Pasifika recipients of the King’s Service Medal KSM this year are:

Ms Aere Anne Nicholas for services to the community.

Sailauama Cheryl Talamaivao for services to the Pacific community and education.

Reverend Wayne Saunoa Moegagogo Toleafoa for services to the Pacific community.

And Mrs Enatuleni Ikitoa Polima for services to the Niuean community.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand