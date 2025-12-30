Keep safe and happy in Hawke’s Bay these holidays

Source: New Zealand Police

As holiday-makers enjoy their time in the sunny Hawke’s Bay, Police have advice for both locals and visitors about how to ensure we head into 2026 on a high note.

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawke’s Bay Area Commander, says he wants everyone to have a safe and enjoyable New Year in our region.

“We welcome you if you’re in Hawke’s Bay to enjoy the weather, food, and everything else our area has to offer.

“Respect each other, don’t overindulge and make good decisions. Don’t be ‘that person’ who ruins it for everyone.”

Staff deployed across Hawke’s Bay, to beaches, events and more

“Keep yourselves safe and look after each other,” says Inspector Sycamore.

“There will be a strong Police presence in traditional holiday hotspots across our region, including our beautiful beaches.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.”

Visible presence on Hawke’s Bay roads

If you can’t follow road rules, expect to see red and blue in your rear-view.

Inspector Sycamore says officers will continue to be out on our roads, targeting unsafe drivers.

“Alcohol continues to be a factor in a number of crashes across the region, and we will continue to set up checkpoints and breath test drivers,” he says.

“Wear your seatbelt, don’t drink and drive, stay off your phone and make sure you’re rested.”

When you’re shopping, we’ll be watching

As you flash your cash at the holiday sales, Police beat teams will be conducting routine patrols through retail areas right into the New Year.

Inspector Sycamore says officers will be checking in with local store workers and members of the community.

If you feel unsafe or have concerns about dangerous, illegal or suspicious behaviour, call Police on 111. For non-urgent concerns you can call 105 or visit https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and report the incident online.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI