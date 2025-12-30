Man dies after being hit by car in Napier

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / REECE BAKER

A man has died in hospital after being struck by a car in Napier on Saturday.

The man was hit around 10pm on McGrath Street, and suffered critical injuries.

Police said the man died on Monday.

Police would like to speak to any witnesses and are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 251227/1644.

Prior to this death, the holiday road toll had stood at zero for the period.

