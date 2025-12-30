Live weather updates: Tents destroyed, trees down in heavy winds

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wild weather battered much of the North Island on Monday, disrupting campers, and there’s more stormy conditions on the way.

What’s today’s forecast?

Strong wind warnings for the northern and central parts of the North Island have expired but several regions remain in the firing line.

Electra was reporting power cuts on the Kapiti Coast affecting Paekakariki, Foxton and Shannon on Tuesday morning.

On the West Coast, Buller Electricity Ltd said the power was off to Karamea, Little Wanganui and Karamea Bluff.

Metservice said another day of heavy rain and strong south-east gales was in store for central New Zealand.

A strong wind warning was in place for Marlborough Sounds, Nelson and the West Coast north of Fox Glacier until 2pm, with Wellington under a wind watch until 9pm.

Heavy rain watches are in force for the Tararua District and Wairarapa until 4pm, and the Kaikoura Coast until 9pm.

Tauranga City Council has cancelled all five of its community New Year’s Eve events because of the bad weather forecast.

The council said weather reports indicated heavy rain and strong winds during event set-up, with conditions highly likely to continue into Wednesday.

It said fireworks displays would hopefully still take place from various locations around the city on New Year’s Eve.

A Turbulent Tuesday today! North Island – A band of rain, stretching from Waitomo to the Bay of Plenty this morning, continues to track southwards followed by occasional showers and some afternoon fine breaks.

– Thunderstorms possible for Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taranaki… pic.twitter.com/M4ro4px9Ib — MetService NZ (@MetService) December 29, 2025

Cleanup continues

In the parts of the South Island, strong winds brought down trees overnight.

Fire and Emergency said State Highway 7 over the Rahu Saddle, between Reefton and Springs Junction, was affected.

State Highway 6 also had trees coming down, particularly through the Whangamoa Hills between Nelson and Blenheim.

Firefighters were still being called out into the evening across the North Island, taking the total number of weather-related jobs to about 140 in Auckland, Northland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty.

PowerCo said hundreds of properties remain without power north of Whanganui, and around Palmerston North and Feilding.

Campground holidays disrupted

Campground managers in the North Island are hoping for sunnier weather leading up to New Year’s after a lashing of wind and rain.

Wild weather battered much of the North Island on Monday, disrupting campers, causing power outages and downing trees.

In Auckland a roof was torn off an unoccupied home in Hillsborough, as fire crews responded to more than 100 weather-related callouts.

The manager of Kūaotunu Campground on the Coromandel Peninsula, Yvette Davey, said the weather had caused a bit of disruption on Monday.

“We have had a couple of campers that their tents were destroyed so they had to go home, other than that people are hunkering down, it’s settled down here,” she said.

Leanne Mills, the owner of Long Bay Motor Camp in Coromandel said campers were not too put off by the wet weather.

“We’ve had a bit of rain [on Monday] but we’ve been lucky campers have just used it as a crash day, just chill out, read a book, sleep,” she said.

“We’ve just got continued support from our regulars, mostly 90 percent Kiwis, so they’ll come and just meet up every year with the same people year after year and they don’t really care if it rains.”

Festivalgoers for New Year’s events such as Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne have been warned to watch out for wild weather on the roads.

