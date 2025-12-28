Rhythm and Vines partiers urged to stay careful on wet, busy roads

Source: Radio New Zealand

With heavy traffic expected over the New Year period – much of it driven by people unfamiliar with the roads – police are urging revellers heading to Rhythm and Vines to expect delays.

“If you’re on the road, remember that you’re sharing it with people who might be new to the region,” Tai Rāwhiti area commander Inspector Danny Kirk said on Sunday.

“While you might know the terrain, our visitors might not. We’ve all got places to be, but build in some extra travel time so you don’t run late if you’re held up by traffic or something as simple as a flat tyre.”

Police would be on both main and back roads across the region, he said, focusing on “restraints, impairment, distractions and speed”.

“So stay sober if you’re driving, buckle up and make sure your passengers are wearing their belts, ignore the phone, and drive to the conditions.

“If we stop you, expect to be breath tested, and be warned that we’re not accepting excuses for poor driving behaviour.”

More than 20,000 people attend the annual New Year festival, held at the Waiohika Estate vineyard near Gisborne, each year.

In 2024, several dozen attendees were caught drink-driving on their way home on New Year’s Day – despite roads in the region still considered dangerous due to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Rhythm and Vines was expected to get off to a damp start, with an orange heavy rain warning issued by MetService for 18 hours from 6am on Monday morning – the festival’s first official day – through to Tuesday.

Kirk said police would be “unapologetically focused” on safety, urging people to call 111 if they see “unsafe driving” or 105 to report it after the fact.

“It’s the holidays, and we’ve all got a responsibility to make sure that we, our passengers, and everyone else on the roads gets to where we’re going in one piece.

“That’s our goal, and every driver plays a part in that.”

