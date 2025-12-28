Four hurt in two-vehicle crash near Levin

Source: Radio New Zealand

Four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Levin.

Police were called to State Highway 1 at the Waitarere turnoff about 11am on Sunday.

Two people were trapped, but have since been helped out.

Three sustained moderate injuries, while one had minor.

The road was partially blocked as both vehicles were towed from the area.

Detours were in place via Koputaroa Road or State Highway 57.

