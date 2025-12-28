Tairāwhiti motorists: plan ahead and be patient on busy roads

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are urging motorists to plan ahead and expect hold ups, with an influx of traffic to Tairāwhiti over the holiday break.

With Rhythm and Vines on, and people travelling to see their families, the roads will be busy, says Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk.

“If you’re on the road, remember that you’re sharing it with people who might be new to the region. While you might know the terrain, our visitors might not.

“We’ve all got places to be, but build in some extra travel time so you don’t run late if you’re held up by traffic or something as simple as a flat tyre.

“Most importantly, expect to see our hard-working officers on main roads and back roads across Tairāwhiti. They’ll be focusing on restraints, impairment, distractions and speed – so stay sober if you’re driving, buckle up and make sure your passengers are wearing their belts, ignore the phone, and drive to the conditions.

“If we stop you, expect to be breath tested, and be warned that we’re not accepting excuses for poor driving behaviour.”

Inspector Kirk said Police would be unapologetically focused on road safety.

“It’s the holidays, and we’ve all got a responsibility to make sure that we, our passengers, and everyone else on the roads gets to where we’re going in one piece. That’s our goal, and every driver plays a part in that.”

If you’re on the roads and see unsafe driving behaviour, please call Police on 111 if it’s happening now. Alternatively, you can make a report via 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105.

