Two injured in stabbing, police say

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Two people are injured following a stabbing in Ngaruawahia, north of Hamilton, late on Christmas Eve, police say.

Emergency services were called to a commercial premises on Market Street, about 11 pm on Wednesday.

Two people were taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Police are investigating.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand