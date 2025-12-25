Two injured in stabbing, police say

By
MIL OSI
-
0
4

Source: Radio New Zealand

(File photo)

Two people are injured following a stabbing in Ngaruawahia, north of Hamilton, late on Christmas Eve, police say.

Emergency services were called to a commercial premises on Market Street, about 11 pm on Wednesday.

Two people were taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Police are investigating.

