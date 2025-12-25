Christmas Day brings wet and windy weather for some

Source: Radio New Zealand

Screenshot / MetService

It’s set to be a wet and windy Christmas Day for parts of the South Island, with heavy rain forecast for the west coast, and gales expected in Canterbury.

MetService said a front was moving northwards over the South Island into early Christmas morning, but would then become slow moving around the northern parts of the island.

Orange heavy rain warnings are in place for the ranges in Buller, Westland and Grey districts (from Arthurs Pass northwards) and the Canterbury Headwaters (also from Arthurs Pass northwards) from early Thursday morning, with thunderstorms possible.

Heavy rain watches have been issued for the Tasman District, the ranges of the Westland District (from Mount Cook to Arthurs Pass), and the Canterbury Headwaters (also from Mount Cook to Arthurs Pass). There is a moderate chance these watches will be upgraded to warnings.

A strong wind watch is also in place for the Canterbury High Country and near the foothills until 9am, with MetService warning that the northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand