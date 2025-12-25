Aeroplane crashes into house in Pauanui

Source: Radio New Zealand

A small plane has crashed into a house in the holiday hotspot of Pauanui, on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Police said about 9:10am on Christmas day they received reports of a small plane crashing into an unoccupied house on Harvard Court, next to Pauanui Airfield.

Two people are being treated for moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lauren Sika says a crew is in attendance and all people involved are accounted for.

