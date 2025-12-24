One dead after Christmas Eve fire in New Plymouth

Source: Radio New Zealand
One person has died after a house fire in New Plymouth early on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Emergency services were called to a property on Trelawney Crescent around 2:30am on Wednesday after reports of a house fire, and a person was found deceased, police said.
A scene examination is ongoing at the property.
Police will work alongside Fire and Emergency NZ to determine the circumstances of the fire.
