One dead after Christmas Eve fire in New Plymouth

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

One person has died after a house fire in New Plymouth early on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Emergency services were called to a property on Trelawney Crescent around 2:30am on Wednesday after reports of a house fire, and a person was found deceased, police said.

A scene examination is ongoing at the property.

Police will work alongside Fire and Emergency NZ to determine the circumstances of the fire.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand