Boy left swimming for life as rescue helicopter call delayed

A teenager was left swimming for his life in Lake Taupō while rescue helicopter calls were delayed by police, RNZ has learned.

Police stood down a rescue helicopter crew that had rapidly assembled after a burning boat was spotted in Lake Taupō on Sunday evening.

The crew quickly spotted a 14-year-old boy who had leapt from the boat and threw him a life-ring.

RNZ inquiries show the chopper was told it was not needed just after 7pm – then told that it actually was about half an hour later.

The boy was rescued an hour after police were first alerted.

He was by that time a kilometre from the burning boat, swimming without a lifejacket.

Police’s initial statement on Monday said he was lucky to survive.

The boy was fine, police said.

RNZ made inquiries after becoming aware of questions being asked locally about how long it took the chopper to get there.

Police released timestamps today showing they confirmed the boy was missing at 7.19pm.

