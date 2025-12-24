An unwelcome Christmas gift for anti-social road users

Source: New Zealand Police

Wellington Police have disrupted multiple planned anti-social road user gatherings overnight.

Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Wade Jennings says checkpoints and a visible Police presence at key locations stopped the convoy of vehicles from setting themselves up.

Operation Kereru focused on 200 vehicles coming from areas such as Whanganui, Levin, and Palmerston North, with the intent of descending on the Wellington area to carry out dangerous driving activities.

The group first attempted to set up at Motukaraka Point, Pāuatahanui, about 10pm. Police had already arrived and set up an alcohol checkpoint at the location.

The vehicles then moved onto Jamaica Drive in Granada North but were met with further Police intervention.

“I’m pleased with the work from our teams here, which meant that the group wasn’t ever in a position to set up there and cause further disruption,” Inspector Jennings says.

A final attempt by the group to set up in Seaview eventuated with bottles and fireworks being thrown at Police.

“Fortunately, no officers were injured, however this is completely reckless and unacceptable,” he says.

Over the course of the evening Police arrested four people and issued 22 infringement notices.

“Police are committed to disrupting any and all anti-social road user behaviour – it puts our community members in harm’s way. We will continue to take action, whenever we can to prevent damage to our roads and the unruly behaviour that comes with these activities,” says Inspector Jennings.

“It’s also just very frustrating to our community.”

Police urge the public to continue reporting any unlawful or dangerous road-user activity as soon as possible, by calling 111 if it is happening now, or providing information via 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI