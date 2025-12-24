Man charged with murder over Hamilton death

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Richard Tindiller

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man in Hamilton last week.

Police were called to a home in Lake Crescent at 6.15pm on December 18, where they found two people seriously injured.

One of the inured, 55-year-old Jason Poa, also known as Jason Tipene, died at the scene.

Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested in Chartwell on Christmas Eve and charged with murder.

He would appear in the Hamilton District Court on Boxing Day.

Police said no one else was being sought in relation to the death.

