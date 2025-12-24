How to handle awkward interactions this Christmas

.



Is it worth your time and energy?

“Also, what part might you play in the difficulties? Because it may be that someone is out of line, but you might find it irresistible not to take them on,” she says.

People often worry about another person’s actions rather than claiming their own power in making a difference, Shaw says.

“If you feel invested to go and see out the distance, then what you need is to work out a safety plan for yourself.”

That might include staying only a limited amount of time at an event and setting up the excuse in advance so you can “graciously exit,” Shaw says.

“It could be that you have a buddy at the table that can join the fight with you, or someone you can say, ‘Hey, if I’m becoming a target, could you create a diversion?’” Elisabeth Shaw

Ask someone who is attending that you trust and feel comfortable with to provide support.

Find support in those you trust around you.

You could also reach out to the person you are anticipating having issues with to try to clear the air ahead of time.

Let them know you’d like to do things differently, Shaw says, by saying something like: “I want better for us”.

“Many people are reasonable” when approached in that way.

She also recommends adopting some “self-soothing strategies” such as taking a bathroom break or going outside. Using a meditation app to “calm yourself” can also help.

Clever comebacks and the power of silence

Gina “The Too Much Woman” Hatzis, a social media influencer and former journalist, previously shared her four phrases for dealing with rude comments.

What an odd thing to say out loud

I’m surprised you feel comfortable saying that

Did you mean to share that with the group?

Would you mind repeating that?

These “sassy” responses can help bring a bit of humour to the situation, which can work for some family dynamics, says Carly Dober, a psychologist and policy coordinator at the Australian Association of Psychologists based in Naarm/Melbourne.

“It checks people,” she says.

There are clever responses that can stop people in their tracks and make them reflect.

Those responses can take people by surprise and may prompt them to evaluate what they have said.

That might even lead to an apology or clarification, Dober says.

If someone takes offence, however, that could escalate things, which is probably not what you’re after.

An alternative is to redirect the conversation.

“If someone says something that offends you, you can always just say, ‘Yep, moving on. What do you think about the football?’” Ms Dober says.

Silence is very powerful. More powerful than we realise. Elisabeth Shaw

Silence is an option, too, Shaw says.

Or you may choose to respond “with grace”.

“Say, ‘You know that topic I will never agree with, so I won’t engage this year’. Or, ‘You’re not going to reel me in’ or, with a smile, say ‘I’m not going there’.

“Really take pride in your own empowerment — you won’t lose your own boundary by getting lost in an argument that’s not in your interest.

“The goal is how I can leave this event in the best possible shape, and with being proud of how I managed myself given the situation.”

If you ever feel unsafe, however, Shaw recommends removing yourself from the situation or talking to the host of the event.