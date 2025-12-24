Warning after multiple people hospitalised after using synthetic cannabis

Source: Radio New Zealand

[xh Multiple hospitalisations due to synthetic drug use

AFP

A warning has been issued after multiple people were hospitalised in the last day after using synthetic drugs.

High Alert, a drug watchdog, said the cases had been linked to synthetic cannabis in the Auckland region with multiple hospitalisations reported in the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson said there had been a wider trend of increased harm related to synthetic drugs across the country in the last few months but the sharp increase in hospitalisations was a serious concern.

It wasn’t yet known which synthetic cannabinoid was responsible for the hospitalisations. High Alert said further analysis would be done by PHF Science (formerly ESR).

Extreme caution was needed if consuming synthetic drugs, the spokesperson said, especially in the Auckland region.

“If you or someone you know takes this substance and starts to lose consciousness or stops breathing, call 111 immediately.”

Synthetic cannabinoids could vary in strength, High Alert said, and what was a safe dose for one may be a fatal dose for another.

It was often diluted and sprayed onto plant material which led to different concentrations, which made it harder to predict how strong the effects would be.

People who had taken the drugs could collapse, foam at the mouth or experience temporary paralysis.

Effects could be made worse if use with alcohol or other drugs or medications, if a person was unwell or was experiencing mental distress.

Synthetic drugs were usually described as white, off-white or yellow/brown powders that were dissolved and sprayed onto dehydrated plant material and smoked, High Alert said, and there was often a chemical smell that was noticeably different from cannabis.

Anyone who did chose to use synthetic drugs should make sure not be alone and test a small amount first to see how it affected them.

Drugs could be tested for free at confidential drug checking services such as ones run by KnowYourStuffNZ, the New Zealand Drug Foundation and DISC Trust.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand