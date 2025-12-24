‘Doesn’t give up’ – Police dog Teo recovers from fall during search and rescue

Source: Radio New Zealand

A police dog seriously injured after falling into scalding geothermal water is finally getting to enjoy retirement after months of recovery – just in time for Christmas.

Teo was being gradually eased back from seven years of patrol work when she fell as soft ground gave way during a search and rescue operation in Rotorua.

She suffered severe burns, primarily to her hindquarters, and it was touch-and-go whether she would make it.

Teo received three weeks of critical care from vets and nurses at Massey University Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Three months later, handler Constable Adam Johannsen said Teo’s road to recovery had been up and down.

“She’s missing fur from being shaved through her treatment, so she looks scruffy as hell, but she’s very much in the realm of being fully recovered and back to her normal self,” he said.

The pair graduated as an operational team in 2018. Teo won the award for best new operational dog in her first year and in 2024 they were awarded Auckland City District’s Murray Morrisey Award for operational excellence.

“She’s got a big heart and probably hasn’t been the hardest dog in terms of her apprehensions, but with her tracking she just gives that extra 10 percent,” Johannsen told the TenOne police magazine.

In one instance, following a family harm incident, Teo tracked the person for 3.5 kilometres and found him hiding on a building site in a portable loo.

“She’s had a few good catches like that. I believe it’s a result of her search-and-rescue work giving her that extra fitness and extra tracking ability.”

Tracking and finding people in search and rescue work had likely saved lives, he said.

“She’s quite a remarkable dog and just doesn’t give up.

“She’s looked after me and saved me once or twice too.”

There had been “incredible” support during her recovery from colleagues and members of the public.

“People have been phoning stations to see how she’s doing, and someone even stopped me in the street the other day to ask if it was Teo with me.”

Teo was officially fully retired on the day of her accident.

“Every day she’s trying to jump in the back of the van to come to work with me,” Johannsen said.

