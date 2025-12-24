Body recovered near Thames believed to be missing person

Source: Radio New Zealand

A body has been recovered near Thames on and is believed to be a person that went missing in Coromandel waters two days ago.

Duty Inspector Neil Faulkner said at around 6.10am on Wednesday, police received reports of a body being located on the beach by a member of the public near Thames Coast Road, Kereta.

“A formal identification is yet to take place, but police believe it is the man who was reported missing on 22 December, near the Waikawau boat ramp.”

Emergency services had been searching for the man after reports of him getting into difficulties in the water and going missing.

One person had made it safely to shore and reported that a second party was still in the water.

Police expect the death to be referred to the Coroner.

Local iwi have placed also a rāhui on the area.

