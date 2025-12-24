Special visitor to Abel Tasman needs space this summer

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 24 December 2025

A leopard seal has been regularly seen in the Abel Tasman and Kaiteretere area for several weeks.

DOC Senior Marine Technical Advisor Jody Weir says the apex predator is an unusual visitor to the region. Leopard seals are normally found much further south, though some individuals do spend time in New Zealand every year.

“Seeing a leopard seal in the area is a rare and special event. We don’t know why the leopard seal has settled into the area for so long. It seems happy and healthy and will move on in its own time.”

Jody says its crucial people give the leopard seal plenty of space – for the safety of both the seal and people.

“This means staying at least 20 m away on both land and water and removing fishing lines from the water when the seal is in the area. Do not feed, touch or disturb the leopard seal – it’s a protected species and it’s illegal to harass.”

Jody says people can watch for signs of stress in the seal, such as raising its head or opening its mouth while resting on land, or moving suddenly.

“If you see these behaviours, you’ve gotten too close and it’s time to back away slowly to give the leopard seal the space it needs.

“We’ve had a report of the leopard seal swimming around and even bumping into the boats of a group of kayakers. If the animal approaches you while you’re out naturing on the water, stay calm and don’t make any loud noises or sudden movements and it should lose interest.

“Importantly, never try to touch or feed a leopard seal or other marine mammals.

“Although leopard seals aren’t typically aggressive towards people, this is a large predator and it could react if its feeling threatened, which could result in serious injuries. They’re also opportunistic hunters and there are a few records of leopard seals attacking people – though this is extremely rare.”

Jody says leopard seals are incredible animals and anyone who encounters one is privileged to see it.

“Everyone has a part to play to make sure this rare visitor remains safe and undisturbed.”

Background information

Guidelines for visitors who encounter the leopard seal:

Keep your distance: Stay at least 20 m away on land or in kayaks. Never swim close or block its path to the sea.

Remove fishing lines from the water to prevent harm to the animal.

Do not feed, touch, or disturb: It’s illegal to harass seals and can result in serious penalties.

Watch for signs of stress: If the seal raises its head, opens its mouth, or moves suddenly, you are too close – back away calmly.

Leopard seals are easily identified by their long slim body and comparatively large fore-flippers. The leopard seal’s disproportionately large head, massive jaws, impressive teeth and tremendous gape give it a snake-like appearance.

Females can grow up to 3.6 m long and weigh up to 500 kg.

They prey on a variety of species, including krill, penguins, birds, fish, seals and cephalopods. It’s likely leopard seals are opportunistic and will eat whatever is readily available.

Leopard seals are protected under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978.

