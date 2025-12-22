Summer Driving: Stay Safe

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is reminding all New Zealanders to drive safely this summer, with Police set to be out in force to help keep our roads safe, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Whether you’re heading to see loved ones, taking a road trip with friends, or exploring our country, please make safe choices – road safety is a responsibility we all share,” Mr Bishop says

“Police will be visible anywhere, anytime. They will be out to deter any dangerous behaviour that impacts the safety of road users including speeding, driving under the influence, and ensuring road users are wearing their seatbelts.

“Alcohol and drug impairment remains one of the biggest killers on our roads. Sadly, around 30% of road deaths involve an impairing drug. Last week, I watched one of the first roadside drug tests be administered. I am looking forward to these tests being rolled around the country and improving road safety.

“Check the weather, plan your breaks, and make sure you’re fit to drive. If you’re under the influence, don’t get behind the wheel. While we all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe, the Government is also investing in key transport projects to make holiday travel smoother and safer.

“Spades are now in ground on Ōtaki to North of Levin, Takitimu North Link Stage 1, SH29 Tauriko West, and Hawke’s Bay Expressway in our Roads of National Significance programme. Once these are completed it will help ease traffic for road users so they can get on with their Christmas holidays even faster.”

Notes to editor:

The official Christmas–New Year holiday period runs from 4pm Tuesday 24 December 2024 to 6am Monday 5 January 2025.

NZTA has updated their popular online holiday journeys traffic prediction tool, which shows predicted traffic flows over the Christmas and New Year holiday, based on previous year’s travel patterns. This handy ‘trip hack’ is a great way to plan your trips and avoid the stress of getting caught up in lengthy delays: Holiday journeys traffic prediction tool | NZTA Journey Planner (external link)

