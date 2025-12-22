Central North Island high on summer lists

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 22 December 2025

Frequently visited spots include Tongariro National Park, Huka Falls in Taupō, and the Bridge to Nowhere in Whanganui National Park.

Short walks and accessible locations are favourites for kiwis looking to make the most of the warmer weather.

DOC Central North Island Acting Director Sandy Woodhead says the report shows people want to pack a lot of nature and heritage into short visits.

“We’re seeing people enjoying beautiful short walks, keeping it simple and affordable, especially as we’ve all been facing a tough year,” says Sandy.

Domestic visits to protected natural areas dipped slightly over the past year, something the report links to storm events, slips, road closures and the cost of living.

Sandy says despite this, people are still keen to get outdoors.

“Central North Island has so many beautiful locations and experiences on offer, you can find all of these on our website to plan your summer naturing.”

International visitation has now rebounded to more than 90 percent of pre-COVID levels. Beaches and national parks remain the backbone of the international itinerary, with 57 percent visiting a beach and 52 percent visiting a national park, and 72 percent heading out for a walk.

Tongariro National Park is the third biggest drawcard for international visitors, with its world-famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing, and Dual World Heritage listing for its cultural and ecological values.

Sandy says even after the devastating fires of November and early December, the park is a popular destination.

“It’s iconic, but we do want people to know it’s more than just the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, there are many incredible experiences to be had in the national park, and if the weather is bad they’ll definitely be better options!”

Sandy says as New Zealanders and internationals approach their summer naturing it’s important they take the time to prepare, even for short visits.

“Keep yourself safe with the right gear, check the forecast, and plan for changing conditions.

“You can help keep the places we love safe by keeping your distance from wildlife, checking the DOC website for the rules around dog access, and taking your litter home with you.”

“If we protect New Zealand’s unique spaces, our tamariki and their tamariki will be able to enjoy nature as much as we do.”

