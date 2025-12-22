Naughty and not nice: Quick arrests following swift reporting

Source: New Zealand Police

A pair who filled up three shopping trolleys’ worth of goods from Kmart in Botany before allegedly leaving without paying will spend Christmas rethinking their choices.

Just after 10.30am yesterday, Police were called to the store following a report of a man and woman stealing dozens of items.

Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish, of Counties Manukau East Police, says the duo were seen leaving in a vehicle and a detailed description was provided to officers.

“Police have made a number of enquiries and subsequently located the vehicle at an address in Great South Road, Manurewa.

“Two people were quickly arrested and about $400 worth of goods were recovered from the vehicle.

“This was great work by our frontline staff who arrived quickly, received a detailed account of what had occurred and the vehicle involved and were able to bring this to a close.

“Christmas is a time for giving, not taking, and this serves as a reminder that people who choose to take part in this type of crime will be held to account.”

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of shoplifting and driving without a license and will appear in Manukau District Court on Christmas Eve.

If you see any suspicious or illegal activity or are a victim to theft, try noting as much detail as possible and contact Police on 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI