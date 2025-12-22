Person dies in crash in Canterbury

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

A person has died after crashing into a power pole in Canterbury.

Police said staff received a report at around 9:10am on Monday from someone who had come across a crashed car on Seadown Road, north of Timaru.

The vehicle had collided with a power pole, and the sole occupant of the vehicle was found dead, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and Seadown Road is currently closed between Arowhenua Station Road and State Highway 1.

