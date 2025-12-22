Live: Black Caps v West Indies – third test, day five

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the action on day five of the Black Caps’ third test against the West Indies at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.

First ball is scheduled for 11am.

Black Caps squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Will Young

West Indies players Brandon King and John Campbell and Tom Latham during a delay with the sight screens on Day 4 of the 3rd cricket test match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui, New Zealand. Sunday 21 December 2025. © Andrew Cornaga / Photosport Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz / Photosport Ltd 2025

