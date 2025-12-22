Update: Ongoing search for Mitchell Cole

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Inspector Gerard Bouterey, Field Crime Manager, Central District CIB:

Police searching for Mitchell Cole are asking anyone heading into the bush in Ruatiti to stay alert and report any unusual findings.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cole is still being sought by Police in relation to a double homicide in Ruatiti on Saturday 13 December.

Enquiries are ongoing, and Police staff remain on the ground in the area.

Our investigation has established that Cole has a dog with him, described as a black/blue bull mastiff.

We ask anyone going into the bush in the wider Ruatiti area to please be on the lookout and report any sightings of Cole, the dog, or anything unusual they may come across.

Please remember – if you see Cole, do not approach him, and instead call 111 immediately.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing file number 251213/6207.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

