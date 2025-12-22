Luxury theft leads to larger discovery

Source: New Zealand Police

An investigation into a stolen Bentley has led North Shore Police to recover almost half a dozen stolen vehicles and a shotgun.

Waitematā East’s Tactical Crime Unit began investigating a burglary on the North Shore in the early hours of 1 December.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams says a luxury Bentley Bentayga SUV was stolen during a burglary.

“In the early hours, an unknown person entered a house taking the keys to the Bentley and driving away in the SUV,” he says.

“Inside the vehicle were a range of valuable items including a handbag and bank cards.”

An investigation began, which led Police to an address in Glen Eden last week.

“Police searched the property, locating four other stolen vehicles on site,” Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says.

“Concerningly, a loaded shotgun was found hidden underneath a bed where a young boy was sleeping.”

Police seized the firearm and arrested a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

Both have been charged with dishonesty charges relating to the alleged use of stolen credit cards, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

No Bentley was located at the property, but enquiries continued and eventually led Police to Huia late last week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says the Bentley was located and recovered.

“This is a fantastic result with several investigation teams from the North Shore and West Auckland working together, recovering vehicles and a firearm.

“Police are continuing to investigate the initial burglary and theft and we cannot rule out further arrests being made.”

The pair arrested in Glen Eden have appeared before the Waitākere District Court and will reappear in March next year.

