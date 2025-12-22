Liam Lawson to drive laps in Central Otago for charity

Source: Radio New Zealand

Formula 1 star Liam Lawson is taking a pit-stop from the racing circuit to drive laps in Cromwell in support of breast cancer research.

Lawson will drive the only V12 Aston Martin Vulcan in the southern hemisphere tomorrow as part of a fundraiser at Highlands Motor Park, where members of the public will have the chance to ride along.

Highlands Motor Park chief executive Josie Spillane planned the event after losing her friend Lou to breast cancer.

“She was just 44 years old, and it felt really fitting to use this opportunity to do something in her memory. And Liam was completely on board,” she said.

“He is on the world stage at the top of his game in F1. Yet despite all of that and every opportunity that he could be taking advantage of at this time of year, he’s coming to Central Otago, to Cromwell, to make a difference for people going through breast cancer.”

Spillane said the event has already raised $33,000 and she expected thousands of people to turn out to meet Lawson.

Two laps will be auctioned off and one – already purchased by Shaw and Partners Financial Services – will be given away in a charity draw.

A further 20 ride-along laps with Lawson in a Lamborghini Fast Dash Car were being sold for $399 each, she said.

“Hopefully it sends a really powerful message to all of the families and women and men who are going through the fight of their lives this Christmas, that there are complete strangers and superstars like Liam Lawson willing to do what they can to try and help make a difference,” said Spillane

In a statement, Lawson said the chance to drive the Vulcan, owned by Tony Quinn, and to do something special for charity was an “immediate yes”.

“The Tony Quinn Foundation and everyone associated with it have been great friends of mine and more than just supporters so I try to support them where I can,” he said.

