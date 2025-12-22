Former Auckland Zoo elephant that moved across Tasman to have children has stillbirth

Source: Radio New Zealand

Auckland Zoo

An elephant that moved from New Zealand to Australia to have children has had a stillbirth.

Auckland Zoo elephant Anjalee moved to Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, NSW in 2022, in the hopes she could breed with other elephants.

In a social media post on Sunday, Taronga Western Plains Zoo revealed that despite keepers trying their best to help Anjalee through labour, she gave birth to a stillborn calf on Thursday.

“Anjalee and the female herd are doing well, with Thong Dee, Porntip and Kanlaya staying close to her side,” the zoo said.

“We are very proud of the way the herd have been there for Anjalee throughout the whole experience and continue to be by her side after her tragic loss.”

The zoo noted that Asian Elephants like Anjalee are endangered and just 40,000 remain in the wild.

“This loss is a poignant reminder of the challenges faced in our conservation work, underscoring the critical need for ongoing conservation efforts,” it said.

“We remain dedicated to our mission to protect and preserve this endangered species.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand